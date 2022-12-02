Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.
A string of dry days is expected, but as we head into the coming weekend our chance for rain will increase once again.
The rain will move out today and leave us with clearing skies. Highs will reach back into the mid 50s and we will see a north wind at 5-10 mph.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
Today the highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average. Typically our highs this time of year are around 56 degrees. Today's forecast high is…
It will be another cold start this morning. But by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s.
It will be a warmer start to the week with temperatures near 60 and sunny skies today. Tomorrow will be even warmer. Highs will soar to near 7…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…