Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

