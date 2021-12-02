Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
