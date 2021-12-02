Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.