Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph.