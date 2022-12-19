Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.