 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert