Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South.