Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging w…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing wa…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear …
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.