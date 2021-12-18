Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.