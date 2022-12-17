Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.