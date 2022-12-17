Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
In the past 72 years, Oklahoma has seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. Compared with 1,733 May tornadoes, it's pretty small.
Showers and storms will sweep across the area this morning. Some of these storms have the possibility of being stronger, but it looks like any…
It will be a chilly start with temperatures just near that freezing mark. As we head into the afternoon, the temperatures will be much cooler …
Light winds, cloudy skies, and highs in the 50s are expected today.
Today the highs will only warm into the low 40s, but the winds will be strong again from the north and the wind chill will stay below freezing…
Overnight showers and storms have moved east, and now we are left with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. The highs today will barely …
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will …
It will be a cold start with temperatures just below freezing. By the afternoon we will warm into the mid 40s with sunshine and light winds.