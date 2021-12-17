 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

