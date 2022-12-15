Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
