Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Tulsa, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST.