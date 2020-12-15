Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 11AM CST TUE until 9PM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.