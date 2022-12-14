Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
Overnight showers and storms have moved east, and now we are left with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. The highs today will barely …
Showers and storms will sweep across the area this morning. Some of these storms have the possibility of being stronger, but it looks like any…
In the past 72 years, Oklahoma has seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. Compared with 1,733 May tornadoes, it's pretty small.
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
Light winds, cloudy skies, and highs in the 50s are expected today.
The showers will clear early and the clouds gradually after. As we head into the afternoon, the highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Today we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen across the state over the past few days. Highs will …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…