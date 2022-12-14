Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.