Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.