Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 6AM CST SUN until 6PM CST SUN. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

