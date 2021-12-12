Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.