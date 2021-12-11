 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

