Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.