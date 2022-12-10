Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.