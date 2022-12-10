 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

