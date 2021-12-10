 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

