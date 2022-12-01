 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

