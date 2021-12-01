Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tul…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.