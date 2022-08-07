Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 80 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.