Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
