Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednes…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though …
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 d…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's forecast…