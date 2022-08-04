The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 77 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
