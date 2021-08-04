The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednes…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 d…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect d…