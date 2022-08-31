The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
