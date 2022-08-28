Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 76-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and may have not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur.
Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.
More of the same is expected today when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Win…
Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degree…
Today the skies will gradually clear from north to south with just a slight chance of a few lingering showers left over. Most of the rainfall …
Highs today will be nice and toasty. We will warm to the mid-to-upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, however, there may be a few stray…
It is nice, comfortable start to the day. Drier air moved in Monday afternoon and lows dropped into the 60s. However, it will warm up quickly …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
There are so many modern tools available to us as meteorologists these days, but none can be as valuable as actually walking outside and looking up.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to…