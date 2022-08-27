The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and may have not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur.
Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.
There are so many modern tools available to us as meteorologists these days, but none can be as valuable as actually walking outside and looking up.
More of the same is expected today when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Win…
Temperatures will be about 10 - 15 degrees cooler today after a weak front moved through the area on Saturday.
Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degree…
Today the skies will gradually clear from north to south with just a slight chance of a few lingering showers left over. Most of the rainfall …
It is nice, comfortable start to the day. Drier air moved in Monday afternoon and lows dropped into the 60s. However, it will warm up quickly …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…