The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and may have not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur.
Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.
There are so many modern tools available to us as meteorologists these days, but none can be as valuable as actually walking outside and looking up.
Temperatures will be about 10 - 15 degrees cooler today after a weak front moved through the area on Saturday.
Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degree…
Today the skies will gradually clear from north to south with just a slight chance of a few lingering showers left over. Most of the rainfall …
It is nice, comfortable start to the day. Drier air moved in Monday afternoon and lows dropped into the 60s. However, it will warm up quickly …
Today we will see building clouds across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 90s, so it will be a little toasty, but this is ahead of a …
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…