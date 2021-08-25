The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures a…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely…