Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
