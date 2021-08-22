Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.