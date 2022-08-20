The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
