The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are pre…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Toda…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predi…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …