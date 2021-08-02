 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News