The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring…
There is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen all of July and for the first half of August may be slowing.
Much cooler, comfortable weather is welcome today. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with a light north wind and a very slight chance for a few…
An alert is issued when conditions seem favorable for ozone to build up near the ground to levels that can cause health complications.
Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dom…
Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
This morning our temperatures will be in the low 70s to start with mostly clear skies. But highs will soar into the upper-90s by the afternoon.
The skies are clear today and the winds shift from the north to the south. Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as highs warm to …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…