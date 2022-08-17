 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

