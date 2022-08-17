Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring…
Heat lightning is commonly thought to be a phenomenon where heat in the atmosphere sparks electricity in the sky but rain and lightning are not actually present. But that's not true.
Hot and dry conditions persist today. Highs will climb into the upper-90s with mostly sunny skies.
It will be a comfortable morning with temperatures starting around 70 degrees. Winds will be light and shifting from the east and north to the…
An alert is issued when conditions seem favorable for ozone to build up near the ground to levels that can cause health complications.
Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dom…
Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
There is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen all of July and for the first half of August may be slowing.
This morning our temperatures will be in the low 70s to start with mostly clear skies. But highs will soar into the upper-90s by the afternoon.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.