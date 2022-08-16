Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

