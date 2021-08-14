 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

