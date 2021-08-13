Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.