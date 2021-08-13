The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
