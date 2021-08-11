Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 106. A 79-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
