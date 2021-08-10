Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednes…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…