Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. 78 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend
A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
When it comes to sleep and the heat there are actually multiple ways it can have an effect on your body.
A change in the weather pattern is expected. Today we will still see highs in the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon…
Today we will see a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Our best chance for seeing rain will be the first half of the day. B…
Today's highs will climb back into the triple digits. Highs will top off near 105-108 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of th…
Make sure you take your umbrella as you head out the door today. Spotty showers are expected across the area, especially in the morning hours.…
A few scattered showers are possible again today as temperatures stay below average. Highs will only warm into the upper 80s as mostly cloudy …
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.
Marines created a calculation in 1956 at a training facility to help figure out how far trainees could be pushed during drills while avoiding heat-related illnesses.
For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds EN…