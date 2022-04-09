Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.