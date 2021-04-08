The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
