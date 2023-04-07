Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Breezy days are common in the spring in Oklahoma,“ a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “But the highs winds we had on March 31 are…
It is an unfortunate occurrence for our friends out west still dealing with extreme drought, whereas eastern Oklahoma has all but seen the dro…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Gradually clearing skies are expected today.
There is a chance for severe storms late tonight, but the threat looks like it will be confined mainly to the state line with Oklahoma and Ark…