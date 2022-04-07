Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
