It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
