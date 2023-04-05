Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 8:43 PM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
