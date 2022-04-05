It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
In her Weather Wednesday column, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains how hail is formed and what determines how big it is.
Showers will move out of the area this morning with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs today will be a comfortable 70 degrees.…
It is a soggy start to the week with rain expected throughout the day and into the evening. The heaviest rainfall remains south towards the I-…
Today will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s.
